Death Toll From Floods In Northeastern China Rises To 14 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in the city of Shulan in China's northeastern province of Jilin has risen to 14, while one more person is considered missing, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Monday, citing the local flood control and relief headquarters.

On Sunday, Chinese media reported six deaths as a result of the floods in Shulan. Moreover, the provincial authorities said that the city's deputy mayor and two other municipal officials, who had gone missing while helping with the disaster relief, were also declared dead.

The current downpour in China has been caused by Typhoon Doksuri. Earlier in July, Chinese media reported that the floods had killed 11 people in Beijing, while 9 more people had died in the province of Hebei. Moreover, a total of 44,673 people in 13 districts of the capital were affected by the heavy rains and hundreds of thousands were evacuated. Last Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed the local authorities to make every effort to rescue missing or trapped people to minimize the number of new victims.

