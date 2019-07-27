Death Toll From Floods in Northeastern India Rises to 127 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The number of deaths caused by floods in India's northeastern state of Bihar has reached 127, local media reported on Saturday.

About 8.3 million people have been affected by the disaster, the Times of India newspaper reported.

According to the weather forecasts, no significant rainfall is expected in the coming weeks.

The local authorities reportedly provide shelter to the population and are engaged in repair work.