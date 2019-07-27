UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods In Northeastern India Rises To 127 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Northeastern India Rises to 127 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The number of deaths caused by floods in India's northeastern state of Bihar has reached 127, local media reported on Saturday.

About 8.3 million people have been affected by the disaster, the Times of India newspaper reported.

According to the weather forecasts, no significant rainfall is expected in the coming weeks.

The local authorities reportedly provide shelter to the population and are engaged in repair work.

Related Topics

India Weather Media Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

3 seconds ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

18 minutes ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

21 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

57 minutes ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

1 hour ago

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.