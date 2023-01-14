Death Toll From Floods in Philippines Rises to 20 - Disaster Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The death toll from the floods in the Philippines has reached 20, while another eight people were injured, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) informs.

On Friday, NDRRMC said that at least 17 people had died and seven others were injured amid the floods. Another two people were reported missing.

On Saturday, NDRRMC said that the death toll from the floods stood at 20. Eight people were injured while one person was still missing.

A total of 1,135 houses have been damaged, 270 of them were completely destroyed. Over 40 cities have experienced power disruptions. More than 170 roads and 44 bridges have been damaged by the floods.

A total of 127 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 80,000 people, according to the disaster management agency.