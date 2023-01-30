UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In Philippines Rises To 43 - Disaster Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Philippines Rises to 43 - Disaster Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The number of people killed in the heavy floods in the Philippines has increased to 43, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Monday, adding that 11 others were injured and eight more missing.

In total, over two million people in the country have been affected by heavy rains, landslides and floods, with 111,289 of these citizens temporarily displaced.

In addition, 1,888 houses and 266 infrastructure facilities are damaged, including roads and bridges, the disaster agency said. The power and water supplies are affected in 68 and 17 cities respectively.

The total cost of damage to agriculture exceeds one billion Philippine pesos ($19.9 million), according to the disaster management council.

