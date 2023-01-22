UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In Philippines Surpasses 30 - Disaster Management Agency

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Death Toll From Floods in Philippines Surpasses 30 - Disaster Management Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) The death toll from the floods in the Philippines has reached 35, while the number of injured stands at 12, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) informs.

Earlier this week, local media reported that at least 33 people had died as a result of the floods.

NDRRMC said on Sunday that the death toll stood at 35. Another 12 people were reported injured and seven are missing.

On Wednesday, NDRRMC said that the death toll from the floods stood at 30.

Thirteen people were said to be injured while five others were listed as missing.

A total of 1,780 houses have been damaged in the Philippines amid the floods, 548 of them were completely destroyed. Nearly 70 cities have experienced power disruptions. Over 300 roads and 65 bridges have been damaged.

Over 350 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 14,306 people, according to the disaster management agency.

Related Topics

Injured Died Philippines Sunday Media From Housing

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

42 seconds ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

9 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

10 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

10 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.