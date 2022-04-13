UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In South Africa Rises To 59 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Rises to 59 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Floods caused by torrential rains in South Africa's eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal killed 59 people, the eNCA broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The death toll includes 45 people in the city of Durban and 14 in the cities of Ndwedwe and KwaDukuza, according to the report.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a declaring a state of emergency in the province, the broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said that disaster management teams had been evacuating people from the areas experiencing mudslides and flooding.

According to Mckenzie, structural collapses of buildings, roads and power lines are observed in the region. In this regard, the spokesman recommended that local residents stay at indoors if possible.

Intense rainfalls have been continuing in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night. The municipality of eThekwini and the city of Durban are considered hit the hardest.

Related Topics

Durban South Africa From Rains

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

2 hours ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

2 hours ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

2 hours ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.