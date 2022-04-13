Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Rises to 59 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Floods caused by torrential rains in South Africa's eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal killed 59 people, the eNCA broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The death toll includes 45 people in the city of Durban and 14 in the cities of Ndwedwe and KwaDukuza, according to the report.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a declaring a state of emergency in the province, the broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said that disaster management teams had been evacuating people from the areas experiencing mudslides and flooding.

According to Mckenzie, structural collapses of buildings, roads and power lines are observed in the region. In this regard, the spokesman recommended that local residents stay at indoors if possible.

Intense rainfalls have been continuing in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night. The municipality of eThekwini and the city of Durban are considered hit the hardest.