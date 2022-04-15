Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Surpasses 340 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The death toll from the floods in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has reached 341 people, South African media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the province was declared a disaster area by the authorities due to severe floods, which have caused the deaths of hundreds of people, eNCA broadcaster said.

The media previously reported about 306 dead, with the death toll currently climbing up to 341.

Provincial head Sihle Zikalala announced that over 40,000 people had been affected by the natural disaster.

Intense rainfalls have been continuing in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night, destroying or flooding the province's roads and infrastructure facilities. The municipality of eThekwini and the city of Durban have been reportedly hit the hardest.