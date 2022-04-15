UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In South Africa Surpasses 340 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Death Toll From Floods in South Africa Surpasses 340 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The death toll from the floods in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has reached 341 people, South African media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the province was declared a disaster area by the authorities due to severe floods, which have caused the deaths of hundreds of people, eNCA broadcaster said.

The media previously reported about 306 dead, with the death toll currently climbing up to 341.

Provincial head Sihle Zikalala announced that over 40,000 people had been affected by the natural disaster.

Intense rainfalls have been continuing in KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night, destroying or flooding the province's roads and infrastructure facilities. The municipality of eThekwini and the city of Durban have been reportedly hit the hardest.

Related Topics

Dead Durban Media From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

Biden Says Ready to Go to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use ..

OPCW Calls Russian Warnings of Kiev's Possible Use of Chemicals Disinformation - ..

1 hour ago
 Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donba ..

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in ov ..

Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

1 hour ago
 Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia ..

Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia 'Pure Fascism'

1 hour ago
 Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country ..

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country's affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.