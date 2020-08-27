UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Sudan Rises To 86 People - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:00 AM

Death Toll From Floods in Sudan Rises to 86 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of heavy rains and floods in Sudan, has increased to 86, Sudanese media reported.

According to Al-Mashhad Al-Sudani newspaper, the disaster has also left 44 people injured and more than 32,000 houses destroyed.

Previous reports indicated that 74 people had been killed by the floods in the African country.

The heavy rainy season in Sudan begins almost every year in June and lasts until October.

