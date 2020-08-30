UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Turkey's Northeastern Province Rises To 10 - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Turkey's Northeastern Province Rises to 10 - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The death toll from flash floods in Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun has reached 10, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

Earlier reports indicated that seven people were killed and 157 others were rescued.

"As of now, the death toll has reached 10. Searches for five people who went missing are still ongoing," Soylu told reporters.

Earlier in August, a powerful cyclone struck the province with the town of Dereli being the worst-hit by mudflows.

