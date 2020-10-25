Death Toll From Floods in Vietnam Increases to 130 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The number of people killed as a result of heavy rains and ensuing floods in Vietnam has grown to 130, media reported, citing Vietnamese authorities.

A prior update put the figure at 87.

According to the Xinhua news agency, at least 18 people are believed to be missing and 11 people fell victims of the disaster over the past 24 hours.

Parts of central Vietnam have been suffering heavy rains, floods and landslides over the past several weeks. Authorities warned that river levels in the country had reached their highest levels in more than 20 years. About 3,700 acres of rice fields and 20,000 acres of other crops were flooded. More than 934,000 livestock heads and birds have died as a result of floods.