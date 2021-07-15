UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Western Germany Rises To 42 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:31 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Western Germany Rises to 42 - Reports

The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in the federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany increased to 42, the Bild tabloid reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in the Federal states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany increased to 42, the Bild tabloid reported.

It is reported that 18 people died in the Ahrweiler district Rhineland-Palatinate, 15 people died in Euskirchen, located south of Cologne (North Rhine-Westphalia).

In the Schuld commune of the Ahrweiler district, bad weather led to the collapse of six houses.

Dozens of people are reported missing. In addition to emergency services, the forces of the Bundeswehr are involved in the rescue work.

Police in the German city of Cologne reported 20 dead as a result of a disaster in the region, the department told Sputnik.

"Twenty people died: two were found in Cologne, 15 in Euskirchen and three in Reinbach," an official said, refusing to provide any further details.

