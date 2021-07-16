Death Toll From Floods in Western Germany Rises to 80 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The number of victims of floods caused by heavy rains in western states of Germany has risen to 80, the Bild tabloid reported on Friday, citing the police.

A police officer in the city of Koblenz was cited as saying that 50 people died in the worst-affected Rhineland-Palatinate state and 30 others in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the officer, the list of victims is growing continuously.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. The latest reported toll of casualties stated 58 people killed and dozens of others missing.

In addition to emergency services, the forces of the Bundeswehr are involved in the rescue work.