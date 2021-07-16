UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods In Western Germany Rises To 80 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

Death Toll From Floods in Western Germany Rises to 80 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The number of victims of floods caused by heavy rains in western states of Germany has risen to 80, the Bild tabloid reported on Friday, citing the police.

A police officer in the city of Koblenz was cited as saying that 50 people died in the worst-affected Rhineland-Palatinate state and 30 others in North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to the officer, the list of victims is growing continuously.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. The latest reported toll of casualties stated 58 people killed and dozens of others missing.

In addition to emergency services, the forces of the Bundeswehr are involved in the rescue work.

Related Topics

Police Died Germany Koblenz Rains

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

59 minutes ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.