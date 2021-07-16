Death Toll From Floods in Western Germany Rises to 93 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The number of victims of floods caused by heavy rains in western states of Germany has risen to 93, the dpa news agency reported, citing the authorities.

Approximately 1,300 people reportedly remain missing.

The Interior Ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia told dpa that at least 43 people died in the state due to heavy floods.