UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods In Western Germany Rises To 93 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Western Germany Rises to 93 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The number of victims of floods caused by heavy rains in western states of Germany has risen to 93, the dpa news agency reported, citing the authorities.

Approximately 1,300 people reportedly remain missing.

The Interior Ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia told dpa that at least 43 people died in the state due to heavy floods.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Died Germany Rains

Recent Stories

‘I love to play cricket,’ says Malala Yousafza ..

29 minutes ago

8th session of UAE-Australia Consular Committee he ..

46 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

2 hours ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

2 hours ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

3 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.