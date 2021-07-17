Death Toll From Floods in Western Germany Rises to 133 - Reports

The death toll from floods in western German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate has reached 133, the Bild tabloid reported on Saturday, citing the police.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The death toll from floods in western German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate has reached 133, the Bild tabloid reported on Saturday, citing the police.

Previous reports indicated that over 100 people were killed due to the bad weather.

Of those 133, at least 43 were killed in North Rhine-Westphalia and 90 others in Rhineland-Palatinate, the tabloid said.

Heavy rains and major floods have been ravaging western Europe this week. In addition to taking lives and inflicting injuries, the bad weather severely damaged buildings and other infrastructure in the affected areas.

The downpour was brought to Germany by the Bernd cyclone on Monday. Emergency services, as well as the forces of the Bundeswehr, are involved in the rescue work.