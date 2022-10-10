UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods, Landslide In Venezuela Reaches 25 - Interior Minister

Published October 10, 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The death toll from the flash floods and a subsequent landslide in Venezuela's northern region of Aragua has surpassed two dozen, while over 50 people remain missing, the country's Interior, Justice and Peace Minister, Remigio Ceballos, said.

On Sunday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said that at least 22 people died and over 52 were missing after the landslide in Las Tejerias.

"Unfortunately, so far, we have 25 deceased people (whose bodies) were recovered and we send condolences to their families, we also have 52 missing people," Ceballos told the state-run VTV broadcaster later on Sunday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has ordered the launch of a large-scale search and rescue operation in Aragua with the participation of the country's armed forces.

Heavy rains in northern Venezuela were caused by Hurricane Julia that is currently sweeping through the Caribbean Sea. Julia made landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday, as a Category 1 storm.

