Death Toll From Floods, Landslide In Venezuela Reaches 39 - President

Published October 12, 2022

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The death toll from the flash floods and a subsequent landslide in Venezuela has reached 39 people, while over 50 people remain missing, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Remigio Ceballos, the country's Interior, Justice and Peace Minister, said that at least 25 people died and over 52 were missing after the landslide in the Aragua region.

"The bodies of 39 people have been found, may God bless them. Fifty-six people are still missing," Maduro said.

Heavy rains in northern Venezuela were caused by Hurricane Julia, which swept through the Caribbean Sea. Maduro has ordered the launch of a large-scale search and rescue operation in Aragua with the participation of Venezuela's armed forces.

