UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides In Honduras Approaching 60 - La Tribuna

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:20 AM

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in Honduras Approaching 60 - La Tribuna

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) At least 57 people have died in Honduras as a result of flooding and landslides caused by tropical storm Eta, eight people remain missing, the local La Tribuna newspaper reports.

More than 233,000 families have been affected in Honduras, with almost 5,000 families currently staying at temporary evacuation centers, La Tribuna reported on Monday. Tens of thousands of people in Honduras are cut off from communications.

On Sunday, local media reported that the death toll from floods and landslides in the country stood at 26, while six others were missing.

Landslides have destroyed 49 houses in Honduras, while 140 buildings were seriously damaged.

More than 20 bridges were destroyed.

A total of 1.8 million people have been affected by floods and landslides caused by tropical storm Eta in Honduras.

Eta hit Central America as a Category 4 hurricane last week, it has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. The storm has caused severe flooding in several countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Costa Rica. According to preliminary data from local authorities, a total of more than 200 people have died in these countries.

In Guatemala, more than 30 people have died, according to a Monday report from the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).

Related Topics

Storm Died Guatemala El Salvador Panama Costa Rica Honduras Sunday Media From Million Depression

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

7 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

7 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

7 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

7 hours ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.