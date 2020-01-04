UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides In Indonesia Rises To 53 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in Indonesia Rises to 53 - Reports

The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and nearby regions has increased to 53, local media reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and nearby regions has increased to 53, local media reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The death toll previously stood at 43.

The Indonesian province of West Java declared a state of emergency on Friday, as this was an area hit most in the floods with over 30 deaths and more than 170,000 people displaced, according to The Jakarta Post newspaper.

Heavy rains have been pouring in Jakarta and adjacent regions since New Year's Eve. Public transpiration has been critically disrupted, and several areas got isolated and completely inaccessible for rescuers.

Related Topics

Jakarta Post Media Rains

Recent Stories

Tax collection grew 16.3% in first six months

3 minutes ago

Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outs ..

3 minutes ago

Weekly inflation increases by 0.74 percent

3 minutes ago

Pakistani students urged to boost learning abiliti ..

3 minutes ago

Massive reshuffling, extension in KP government ca ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. airstrikes kill six north of Baghdad, day aft ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.