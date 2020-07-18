UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods, Landslides In Indonesia Rises To 36 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 07:50 AM

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in Indonesia Rises to 36 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died as a result of floods and landslides in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi, has risen to 36, media reported.

More than 3,000 people had to leave their homes over the floods while 16 more people remain missing, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency Raditya Jati told the Xinhua news agency on late Friday.

"The search for the missing persons and evacuation of impacted residents are persistently carried out by rescuers," the spokesman told Xinhua.

He noted that more than 4,000 houses had been submerged with mud and sand. According to the official, 359 officers were taking part in a search and rescue operation.

The floods were caused by heavy rains that hit the province of South Sulawesi.

