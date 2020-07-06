UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides In Southwestern Japan Rises To 24 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in Southwestern Japan Rises to 24 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Severe flooding and landslides in southwestern Japan have left 24 people dead, the country's NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

As of 14:00 GMT, the health authorities confirmed the death of 24 people, while 16 others are presumed dead, as they displayed no vital signs. Another 12 people are still missing.

Record-setting rainfall, which saw some regions receive as much as four inches of rain per hour, battered southwestern Japan in the early hours of Saturday morning. The rainfall caused the River Kuma to burst its banks in several areas, cutting off roughly 30 districts in Kumamoto prefecture.

The Japanese government has mobilized 10,000 members of the country's Self-Defense Forces to aid with recovery and rescue operations.

Related Topics

Dead Kumamoto Japan Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

2 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

2 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.