UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Forest Fire In Turkey's Antalya Province Rises To 3 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:26 PM

Death Toll From Forest Fire in Turkey's Antalya Province Rises to 3 - Authorities

The death toll after a forest fire near the Manavgat town in Turkey's Antalya province increased to three on Thursday, the emergencies center said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The death toll after a forest fire near the Manavgat town in Turkey's Antalya province increased to three on Thursday, the emergencies center said.

The fire broke out on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the authorities reported that it was brought under control.

"The death toll in the fires in the Manavgat region has risen to three. Another 58 people continue their treatment," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Fire Turkey Antalya

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel W ..

14 minutes ago

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

19 minutes ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

37 minutes ago

How the 'twisties' derailed Simone Biles' Olympic ..

10 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks extend rebound to second day

11 seconds ago

Price control magistrates directed to conduct 30 i ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.