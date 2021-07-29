The death toll after a forest fire near the Manavgat town in Turkey's Antalya province increased to three on Thursday, the emergencies center said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The death toll after a forest fire near the Manavgat town in Turkey's Antalya province increased to three on Thursday, the emergencies center said.

The fire broke out on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the authorities reported that it was brought under control.

"The death toll in the fires in the Manavgat region has risen to three. Another 58 people continue their treatment," the center said in a statement.