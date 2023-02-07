UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Forest Fires In Chile Rises To 26 - Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll from forest fires in southern Chile has risen to 26 people, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said on Monday.

Earlier reports said forest fires had resulted in 22 deaths.

"As of now, 26 people have died," she said in a statement, posted on the country's disaster management service's social media.

The minister said that several dozen aircraft were deployed to extinguish the fires.

Argentina, Mexico and Spain have been assisting Chile in the fight. According to Toha, the fires were so intense that over the past five days they burned as many hectares as had been destroyed by fire in the previous two years.

Extremely high temperatures and dry weather contributed to the spread and intensity of wildfires in the Latin American country. Last week, The Guardian reported that around 1,500 Chileans were seeking refuge after over 800 houses were destroyed by fire.

