Death Toll From Freezing Temperatures In Afghanistan Rises To 26 - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:39 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The death toll from a sudden fall in temperatures across Afghanistan has risen to 26, the Afghan ministry of emergency situations said on Wednesday.

The ministry added that 70,000 livestock also died due to severe weather.

UN missions in Afghanistan will distribute 965,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid across the country amid the cold weather, according to the ministry.

For over a week, Afghanistan has seen some extremely cold weather with temperatures dropping to as low as -27 degrees Fahrenheit in some regions. On Monday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported that at least 20 people died and another 70 were hospitalized as a result of the cold weather in the northern provinces. Deaths from hypothermia were recorded in the provinces of Baghlan, Badghis, Herat, Jowzjan, Faryab and Khost.

