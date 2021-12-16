Death Toll From Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Rises to 75 - Reports

The number of people killed by the fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien has reached 75, Haitian media reported on Wednesday

At least 75 people died, 60 at the site of the explosion and 15 in the hospital, 48 injured suffered burns and 20 houses were burnt down, the Haiti Libre newspaper said, citing the local authorities.

In total, more than 20 people in critical condition, with burns over 60% of the body surface, were admitted to hospitals after the explosion, according to the report.

The incident occurred Monday night, when a truck full of fuel overturned on the road. Dozens of people rushed to collect the spilled fuel, which led to a significant number of deaths and injuries.