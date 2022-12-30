Death Toll From Fuel Tanker Explosion in South Africa Rises to 34 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The death toll from an explosion of a fuel tanker in the South African city of Boksburg has risen to 34, South African broadcaster eNCA reported on Friday.

The number of those killed in the December 24 blast has risen from 27 to 34, with an unspecified number of people still recovering from their injuries, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said, according to eNCA.

On December 24, a tanker carrying fuel got stuck under a railway bridge, caught fire and exploded. The bridge was destroyed, several houses and a hospital in the neighboring areas were also damaged by the blast, local media said.