Death Toll From Fuel Truck Blast in Northern Colombia Rises to 10 - Reports

The death toll in a fuel truck explosion in northern Colombia has increased to 10 after three more people died from injuries, media reported on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The death toll in a fuel truck explosion in northern Colombia has increased to 10 after three more people died from injuries, media reported on Tuesday.

The gasoline truck overturned and exploded in the Colombian department of Magdalena on Monday.

Officials have said that seven people were killed and about 50 were injured in the incident.

According to El Tiempo news outlet, the new victims were two young men, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, and another unidentified person.

Social media reports showed that the vehicle had overturned, and people were draining fuel from it when the explosion occurred.