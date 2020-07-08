UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Fuel Truck Blast In Northern Colombia Rises To 10 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

Death Toll From Fuel Truck Blast in Northern Colombia Rises to 10 - Reports

The death toll in a fuel truck explosion in northern Colombia has increased to 10 after three more people died from injuries, media reported on Tuesday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The death toll in a fuel truck explosion in northern Colombia has increased to 10 after three more people died from injuries, media reported on Tuesday.

The gasoline truck overturned and exploded in the Colombian department of Magdalena on Monday.

Officials have said that seven people were killed and about 50 were injured in the incident.

According to El Tiempo news outlet, the new victims were two young men, a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, and another unidentified person.

Social media reports showed that the vehicle had overturned, and people were draining fuel from it when the explosion occurred.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicle Died Young Magdalena Colombia Media From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

26 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

41 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.