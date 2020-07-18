UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Fuel Truck Blast In Northern Colombia Rises To 41 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

Death Toll From Fuel Truck Blast in Northern Colombia Rises to 41 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The death toll in a fuel truck explosion in northern Colombia has increased to 41, media reported.

The gasoline truck overturned near the village of Tasajera in the northern province of Magdalena on July 6.

When local residents gathered near the overturned truck to drain leaked fuel, the explosion took place.

According to the RCN radio broadcaster, one more person died on Friday.

Moreover, 31 people reportedly remain in hospitals, with some of them being in critical condition.

More Stories From World

