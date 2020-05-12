UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Funeral Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's East Grows To 24 - Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

Death Toll From Funeral Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's East Grows to 24 - Official

The death toll from the bomb blast that took place at a police chief funeral in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has grown to 24, and the number of injured people has reached 68, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The death toll from the bomb blast that took place at a police chief funeral in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has grown to 24, and the number of injured people has reached 68, Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The spokesman told Sputnik earlier in the day that 15 people were killed and 56 others injured in the suicide bombing at the funeral of Khewa district police chief, Haji Sheikh Ikram, who died last night from a heart attack.

"The death toll from a suicide attack on a funeral in Khewa district has risen to 24 and 68 people have been injured," Khogyani said.

