BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The number of people killed in the missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja has risen to 12, while more than 40 others have been injured, the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office told Sputnik on Saturday.

"As a result of the missile attack on civilians in central Ganja, 12 people have died and more than 40 have been injured, many civilian facilities and vehicles have been seriously damaged," the General Prosecutor's Office said.