Death Toll From Ganja Attack Rises to 5 People, 35 Others Injured - Azerbaijani Official

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The number of people killed in the missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja has risen to five, while 35 others have been injured, Azerbaijani presidential assistant Hikmet Hajiyev said on Saturday.

"UPDATE: 35 civilians have been wounded and 5 civilians killed as a result of Armenia's missile attacks to Ganja. 2 kids are among the dead. Emergency works are still going on. Armenia's terror and WarCrimes continues," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.