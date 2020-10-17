Death Toll From Ganja Attack Rises to 6 People, 35 Others Injured - Azerbaijani Official

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The number of people killed in the missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja has risen to six, while 35 others have been injured, Azerbaijani presidential assistant Hikmet Hajiyev said on Saturday.

"UPDATE: the number of killed as a result of Armenia's vile missile attack to Ganja reached to 6. The number of wounded is 35. Civilians are continued to be saved from the debris of destruction by emergency services," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.