Death Toll From Ganja Attack Rises to Over 10 People, Some 40 Injured- Azerbaijan Official

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The number of people killed in the missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja has risen to more than 10, while some 40 others have been injured, Azerbaijani presidential assistant Hikmet Hajiyev said on Saturday.

"Further update: More than 10 civilians killed, around 40 are wounded. Rescue operations continue. Armenia's policy of state terror must be stopped," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.