VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The number of people, who have died as a result of a gas explosion in the 2-story residential house near the Russian city of Yelets, has risen to two, the authorities of the Lipetsk Region said on Saturday, adding that the second victim is a child.

Earlier in the day, the explosion rocked the house in the settlement of Solidarnost near Yelets, destroying one of the walls. Emergency services told Sputnik that the incident left 6 people injured.

"One more body has been pulled out of the debris. This is an 11-year-old child. Earlier, a body of the woman, who was born in 1971, has been found," the authorities said.