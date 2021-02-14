UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Glacier Disaster In Northern India Rises To 45 - Disaster Response Force

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India Rises to 45 - Disaster Response Force

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The number of people who have died as a result of the breaking of the Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand has reached 45, the head of the National Disaster Response Force, Satya Narayan Pradhan, said on Sunday.

Earlier data indicated that 41 people were killed in the disaster.

"As on 1200 hrs of 14/2/2021 45 Bodies found so far," Pradhan wrote on Twitter.

According to the Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the glacier descended on February 7, triggering a rise in the water level in the Rishiganga River that washed away the 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station. The flash flood also impacted a hydroelectric project of India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River.

As of Sunday, 164 people are missing. The search operation involves national and local rescuers, Indo-Tibetan police officers and the military.

