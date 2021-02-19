UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster In Northern India Rises To 62 - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:16 PM

Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India Rises to 62 - Police

At least 62 people have died as the Nanda Devi glacier break off in India's northern district of Chamoli, Uttarakhand state, triggering massive floods resulting in 26 deaths with 204 people reported missing, the local police reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) At least 62 people have died as the Nanda Devi glacier break off in India's northern district of Chamoli, Uttarakhand state, triggering massive floods resulting in 26 deaths with 204 people reported missing, the local police reported on Friday.

On February 8, head of the regional police department Ashok Kumar said that at least 26 people were killed in the disaster.

"The rescuers ... have found 62 bodies and 28 parts. Of these, 34 bodies have been identified," the police said, adding that 204 reports on missing persons were received.

According to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, the glacier descended on February 7, triggering a rise in the water level in the Rishiganga River that washed away the 13.

2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station. The flash flood also impacted a hydroelectric project of India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River.

The Indian rescuers, servicemen and Indo-Tibetian police officers continue to conduct a search operation in the area. According to the police, roughly 35 people were trapped inside the technological tunnel of the power station when the disaster occurred.

Related Topics

India Missing Persons Police Flood Water Died February

Recent Stories

International criticism grows over Indian deceptio ..

1 minute ago

Australia unveils plan to become space manufacturi ..

1 minute ago

UK Jan retail sales dive 8.2% on virus lockdown: d ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000

1 minute ago

Chinese Embassy Slams Estonian Annual Intelligence ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets slip as recovery pace fuels rate-hik ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.