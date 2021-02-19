Death Toll From Glacier Disaster in Northern India Rises to 62 - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) At least 62 people have died as the Nanda Devi glacier break off in India's northern district of Chamoli, Uttarakhand state, triggering massive floods resulting in 26 deaths with 204 people reported missing, the local police reported on Friday.

On February 8, head of the regional police department Ashok Kumar said that at least 26 people were killed in the disaster.

"The rescuers ... have found 62 bodies and 28 parts. Of these, 34 bodies have been identified," the police said, adding that 204 reports on missing persons were received.

According to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs, the glacier descended on February 7, triggering a rise in the water level in the Rishiganga River that washed away the 13.

2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station. The flash flood also impacted a hydroelectric project of India's largest energy conglomerate NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River.

The Indian rescuers, servicemen and Indo-Tibetian police officers continue to conduct a search operation in the area. According to the police, roughly 35 people were trapped inside the technological tunnel of the power station when the disaster occurred.