Death Toll From Glacier Disaster In Northern India Rises To 67 - Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The death toll from a partial collapse of a Himalayan glacier in India's Uttarakhand state has grown to 67 people as search and rescue operations continue, local police said on Sunday.

The latest reported death toll on Friday stated 62 fatalities, as conveyed by the police of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where the disaster took place.

"Yesterday, February 20, ... five bodies were found, four of which were identified. In total, 67 bodies and 28 parts of bodies have been found, including 37 identified bodies," the police said.

Some 137 people still count missing as rescuers continue search operations, including for 35 hydroelectric plant workers feared trapped under the debris in mountain caves.

The Nanda Devi glacier had its part broken off and fallen into the Rishiganga river on February 7. This supposedly triggered a rapid flooding of two nearby-located hydroelectric plants ” one of them under construction. The 13.2 MW Rishiganga hydroelectric power station was practically washed away, while the construction works on the other, much larger plant some 3 miles away were severely affected.

