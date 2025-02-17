Open Menu

Death Toll From Gold Mine Collapse In Western Mali Rises To 50

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Death toll from gold mine collapse in western Mali rises to 50

BAMAKO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali on Saturday has killed 50 people, a local official said on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred in Bilalkoto, a village in the commune of Dabia, located in the Kenieba district of the Kayes region.

A local official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the collapse was triggered by a Caterpillar machine falling onto an artisanal mine where a group of people were working in search of gold. The rescue operation has concluded, and no one remains trapped under the rubble.

A total of 49 women and one man lost their lives in the incident.

Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga said Sunday night that the government would take "relentless" measures in response to the mining disaster.

Mali is one of Africa's major gold producers. However, local authorities struggle to regulate illegal mining activities, and artisanal miners often work under extremely hazardous conditions, leading to frequent and often deadly mining accidents.

On Jan. 29, a gold mine collapse at a mining site in the Danga area of the Kangaba district, Koulikoro region, killed 13 people.

Recent Stories

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

10 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

11 hours ago
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

11 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago

More Stories From World