Death Toll From Gold Mine Collapse In Western Mali Rises To 50
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
BAMAKO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali on Saturday has killed 50 people, a local official said on Sunday.
The tragedy occurred in Bilalkoto, a village in the commune of Dabia, located in the Kenieba district of the Kayes region.
A local official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that the collapse was triggered by a Caterpillar machine falling onto an artisanal mine where a group of people were working in search of gold. The rescue operation has concluded, and no one remains trapped under the rubble.
A total of 49 women and one man lost their lives in the incident.
Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga said Sunday night that the government would take "relentless" measures in response to the mining disaster.
Mali is one of Africa's major gold producers. However, local authorities struggle to regulate illegal mining activities, and artisanal miners often work under extremely hazardous conditions, leading to frequent and often deadly mining accidents.
On Jan. 29, a gold mine collapse at a mining site in the Danga area of the Kangaba district, Koulikoro region, killed 13 people.
Recent Stories
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Families yearn for an end to PKK-Turkey war6 minutes ago
-
'Incredible story' as Bentaleb scores on return from heart attack6 minutes ago
-
Death toll from gold mine collapse in western Mali rises to 506 minutes ago
-
Taliban delegation visits Japan in rare trip outside region16 minutes ago
-
'Grannies Against The Right' hit German streets ahead of election16 minutes ago
-
Avalanche kills three in W. Afghanistan16 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review16 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores16 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange reserves in Macao SAR see increase at start of year36 minutes ago
-
Interview: Business talks between Chinese, Kazakh entrepreneurs yield fruitful results, says Kazakh ..36 minutes ago
-
Two people killed in small plane crash in US state of Georgia46 minutes ago
-
End of the road for Kolkata's beloved yellow taxis1 hour ago