Death Toll From Halloween Stampede In South Korea Rises To 146 - Emergency Services

Published October 30, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Death Toll From Halloween Stampede in South Korea Rises to 146 - Emergency Services

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) A total of 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korean firefighters said on Saturday.

According to the emergency services, the stampede started at around 10:22 p.m.

local time (13:22 GMT) on Saturday as crowds of people were gathering in the area to celebrate Halloween. No visitors were found to be injured in local clubs and restaurants.

Earlier on Saturday, the Yonhap news agency said that 120 people died in the stampede with over 100 sustaining injuries in a narrow street near the Hamilton hotel. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to send first aid teams to help the victims at the scene, while Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon cut short his visit to Europe.

