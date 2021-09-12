Death Toll From Hard Landing In Russia's Irkutsk Region Stands At 3 - Emergency Services
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 11:50 PM
IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Three people have died and 13 got injured in the hard landing performed by the L-410 plane in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the country's emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.
The passenger plane with 16 people on board made a hard landing in the taiga forest earlier in the day.
"Preliminary information: 16 people have been harmed, three of them have died," an emergency services spokesperson said.