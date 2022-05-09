UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Havana Hotel Blast Rises To 35 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Death Toll From Havana Hotel Blast Rises to 35 - Reports

The death toll from a suspected gas blast at a luxury hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana rose to 35 on Monday after more bodies were pulled from under the rubble, media said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The death toll from a suspected gas blast at a luxury hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana rose to 35 on Monday after more bodies were pulled from under the rubble, media said.

Javier Martinez Diaz, a member of the regional bureau of the Cuban Communist Party, told reporters that four bodied had been found overnight, according to the Cubadebate website.

Between 12 and 13 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the five-star Saratoga hotel following the Friday explosion. More than 50 people have been injured and 24 of them remain in hospitals.

The explosion ripped through the building while it was under reconstruction, destroying the facade, gutting four floors and damaging nearby buildings. The Cuban government has described it as an accident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Hotel Havana Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln in Drawdo ..

Pentagon Says Will Use Remaining $100Mln in Drawdown Funds to Further Arm Ukrain ..

42 seconds ago
 Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees ..

Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees Low Risk of Escalation - Prim ..

2 minutes ago
 Those using derogatory remarks against institution ..

Those using derogatory remarks against institutions will have to be answerable: ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in ..

Iran Pledges to Make Effort in Advocating Peace in Ukraine - State Media

2 minutes ago
 China starts world's 1st sequential trial on Omicr ..

China starts world's 1st sequential trial on Omicron-specific vaccine

2 minutes ago
 Police conducts search operation around GPO chowk

Police conducts search operation around GPO chowk

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.