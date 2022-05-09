Death Toll From Havana Hotel Blast Rises to 35 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll from a suspected gas blast at a luxury hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana rose to 35 on Monday after more bodies were pulled from under the rubble, media said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The death toll from a suspected gas blast at a luxury hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana rose to 35 on Monday after more bodies were pulled from under the rubble, media said.

Javier Martinez Diaz, a member of the regional bureau of the Cuban Communist Party, told reporters that four bodied had been found overnight, according to the Cubadebate website.

Between 12 and 13 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the five-star Saratoga hotel following the Friday explosion. More than 50 people have been injured and 24 of them remain in hospitals.

The explosion ripped through the building while it was under reconstruction, destroying the facade, gutting four floors and damaging nearby buildings. The Cuban government has described it as an accident.