MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The death toll in India 's eastern state of Bihar has risen to 92 in the past four days due to the extreme heatwave hitting the region, local media reported, citing a senior official.

On Tuesday, it was reported that since Saturday the death toll in Bihar due to the heatwave had climbed to 83.

According to the Bihar disaster management official, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, deaths were reported in the following cities: 41 in Aurangabad, 35 in Gaya, 14 in Nawada and two in Jamui.

The local government has advised people in the affected areas to remain indoors during the daytime and to drink plenty of fluids.

The government has also closed state schools up to June 22.

According to local health officials, as cited by the news outlet, most of the victims were aged over 50.

The temperature in Bihar exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is some 5 degrees above normal. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department in Palam reported that the temperature had soared to 48 degrees, a new record for June in India.