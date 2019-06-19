UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Heatwave In India's Bihar Due Rises To 92 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Death Toll From Heatwave in India's Bihar Due Rises to 92 - Reports

The death toll in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to 92 in the past four days due to the extreme heatwave hitting the region, local media reported, citing a senior official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The death toll in India's eastern state of Bihar has risen to 92 in the past four days due to the extreme heatwave hitting the region, local media reported, citing a senior official.

On Tuesday, it was reported that since Saturday the death toll in Bihar due to the heatwave had climbed to 83.

According to the Bihar disaster management official, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, deaths were reported in the following cities: 41 in Aurangabad, 35 in Gaya, 14 in Nawada and two in Jamui.

The local government has advised people in the affected areas to remain indoors during the daytime and to drink plenty of fluids.

The government has also closed state schools up to June 22.

According to local health officials, as cited by the news outlet, most of the victims were aged over 50.

The temperature in Bihar exceeds 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), which is some 5 degrees above normal. On Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department in Palam reported that the temperature had soared to 48 degrees, a new record for June in India.

Related Topics

India Aurangabad Gaya June Media Government

Recent Stories

US Hopes to Re-Engage With North Korea in 'Not Too ..

15 seconds ago

Russia to Keep Helping Probe on MH17 Crash to Dete ..

17 seconds ago

Four charged with murder over downing of MH17

19 seconds ago

After losing arm, Zimbabwean footballer returns to ..

21 seconds ago

Enrique steps down as Spain coach, replaced by ass ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris role hailed

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.