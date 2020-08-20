Death Toll From Heatwave in Japan Rises to 131 People - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died as a result of the ongoing heatwave in Japan, has increased to 131 people, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, 28 people have deceased from August 12-19, with 27 of them found dead at home.

More than 80 percent of the victims are aged over 70 years.

Over 13,000 people have been reportedly hospitalized over the past week.

Japan is currently experiencing severe heat, with the temperature ranging between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius (95-104 degrees Fahrenheit). According to forecasts, the heatwave will continue in Japan until the first week of September.