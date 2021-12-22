Death Toll From Heavy Flooding in Malaysia Rises to 27 - Reports

Heavy seasonal floods has hit Peninsular Malaysia claiming the lives of now 27 people, the Bernama news agency said, citing the country's authorities on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Heavy seasonal floods has hit Peninsular Malaysia claiming the lives of now 27 people, the Bernama news agency said, citing the country's authorities on Wednesday.

It was previously reported that 17 people were killed in the floods.

Selangor state police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, confirmed the death of 20 citizens. The Selangor state was the hardest hit by the storms and encircles the country's capital, Kuala Lumpur. Seven more people died in the state of Pahang, Mohamed added.

It is estimated that the floods, triggered by days of persistent, heavy downpour, displaced around 70,000 people. Rivers overflowed their banks which resulted in major roads being blocked and many cities swamped.

According to the news agency, the floods affected 210 locations in six different states.

Flooding is common in Malaysia during the rainy season, but it turned disastrous after torrential rains lashed eastern Malaysia on December 17. It rained heavily until late Sunday, and floodwater began to recede only on Monday.