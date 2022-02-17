Death Toll From Heavy Rainfalls in Brazil Increases to 71 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Heavy rainfalls and subsequent landslides resulted in 71 fatalities in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro, with at least 54 houses destroyed and over 370 people hiding in shelters, Brazilian news portal G1 reported on Wednesday, citing firefighters.

Firefighters were still unaware of the number of missing people.

Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis.