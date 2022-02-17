Death Toll From Heavy Rainfalls in Brazil Increases to 94 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The number of people, who have died in the Brazilian town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro as a result of heavy rainfalls and subsequent landslides, has increased to 94, media reported.

On Wednesday, media reported about 80 fatalities and 54 destroyed houses as a result of the disaster.

According to the G1 broadcaster, the civil defense service rescued 24 people, while 35 more remain missing.

Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis.