Heavy rains and subsequent landslides killed 104 people in the Brazilian town of Petropolis, north of Rio de Janeiro, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022)

The number of victims increased to 104 as of 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (01:30 GMT next day), including 8 kids, according to the G1 news outlet.

On Wednesday, the media reported about 94 fatalities and 54 destroyed houses as a result of the disaster. The civil defense service rescued 24 people, while 35 others remain missing.

Heavy rainfalls hit Brazil on Tuesday, triggering deadly landslides and flooding. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tasked his ministers to assist the victims of floods in Petropolis. Governor of Rio de Janeiro Claudio Castro calls the rainfall the heaviest since 1932.