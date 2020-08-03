UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Heavy Rains In South Korea Rises To 12 - Reports

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The number of fatalities caused by ongoing heavy rains in South Korea has climbed to 12, with more than 910 other people having been displaced, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the central disaster agency.

The country has been being hit badly by torrential rains over the weekend. On Sunday, the death toll stood at six.

Among the deceased is a family of three, including a two-year baby, killed by a mudslide in the Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul. In the Gyeonggi city of Pyeongtaek, a landslide has resulted in three dead workers at a semiconductor parts plant.

South Korea, like many other Asian countries, often suffers from heavy rains and flooding that cause damage to infrastructure and casualties during the summer.

