Death Toll From Heavy Rains in South Korea Surpasses 20 - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Some 21 people have been confirmed dead, and 11 others are said to be missing due to heavy rains and landslides, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the country's Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

On Friday, the death toll was reported to be 17, with ten people missing.

According to the agency, three people were killed, and two went missing earlier in the day in a landslide in the Gokseong county, in the Jeonnam province. Later, a missing woman was reported dying in the hospital after having been pulled out of the rubble.

South Korea, like many other Asian countries, often suffers from heavy rains along with subsequent floods and landslides that cause damage to infrastructure and casualties during the summer.