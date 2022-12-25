Death Toll From Heavy Winter Storm Across US Rises to 28 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) The death toll from heavy winter storm across the United States has risen 28 as extreme cold, wind and snow continue through Christmas, media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, NBC news reported 23 weather-related deaths that occurred Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan.

New fatalities were reported in Ohio, where three cars crashed due to inclement weather, the broadcaster said.

According to the PowerOutage service, there are still over 180,000 US households and businesses without power since the storm damaged power lines.

US media also reported that over 3,100 flights have been canceled and another 7,100 have been delayed across the United states, with especially difficult situation reported in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Denver.