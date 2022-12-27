UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Heavy Winter Storm Across US Rises To 50 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Death Toll From Heavy Winter Storm Across US Rises to 50 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) At least 50 people had died in the United States by Monday morning as a result of heavy winter storm-related incidents, media reported.

Earlier in the day, 34 deaths were reported as extreme cold, wind and snow continued through Christmas. The snow storm has settled over an unprecedentedly wide area from the Great Lakes near the US-Canada border to the Rio Grande River along the US border with Mexico.

At least 12 states, namely Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin reported a total of 50 deaths, NBC news said. The city of Buffalo in northeastern New York state had the most casualties, with more than a meter of snow falling over the weekend.

As of today, at least 14 people had died, the report said.

According to city police, the dead were found "outside and in cars."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the natural disaster "the most devastating storm in Buffalo's long story history." According to Hochul, 15,000 people in and around the city remain without electricity, and repair work has been delayed until Tuesday.

US media also reported that over 3,100 flights have been canceled and another 7,100 have been delayed across the US, with especially difficult situation reported in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Police Snow Governor Electricity Christmas Died Rio Grande York Buffalo Minneapolis Detroit Denver Chicago New York United States Mexico Border Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

59 minutes ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

1 hour ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Mino ..

Pakistan Hindu Council announces All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest

2 hours ago
 PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX' ..

PTA briefs Senate Standing Committee about SpaceX's Starlink program

2 hours ago
 More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoo ..

More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.